Chance to volunteer at Mr Straw’s House

Residents are being given the chance to volunteer at Worksop’s quirkiest attraction, the mysterious Mr Straw’s House.

The house, situated on Blyth Road, has remained virtually unchanged since the Straw family moved there in 1923.

Packed with curiosities from bygone eras that need special care, the attraction is in urgent need of volunteer cleaners, tour guides and front of house and marketing staff as it prepares to re-open its doors to visitors in February.

More information about volunteering at Mr Straw’s is available online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mr-straws-house, or to apply visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/volunteer.

Alternatively, call 01909 482380.