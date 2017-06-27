CCTV APPEAL: Police issue Worksop distraction burglary images

Police have released images of three men they want to speak to after an elderly woman was targeted in a distraction burglary attempt.

A man visited the 74-year-old woman’s house in Gloucester Road just after 1.30pm on Friday 9 June offering to work in her garden. Whilst she was distracted, it’s believed two other men entered the house. Nothing was taken but an untidy search was conducted.

The first man in the photos is described as white, around 40-years-old, of a medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket with orange writing on the back, black jeans and black trainers.

The second man is described as white, in his late 30s, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a medium build with short light brown hair. He was wearing a black long sleeved jumper, cream chinos, black trainers with white soles, black gloves and a black cap.

The third man is described as white, in his early 30s, of a medium build with light brown shaved hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black work trousers, dark coloured boots and a black baseball cap.

If you recognise these men or have any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 438 of 9 June.