Carl is being an ironman for children’s charity

A Doncaster & Bassetlaw hospital worker has taken on a gruelling challenge to raise money for terminally ill children.

Carl Jennings has already completed the Ironman UK triathlon and is now training for the Lanzarote Ironman event which is considered to be the toughest Ironman-branded race in the world.

Carl is raising money for When You Wish Upon A Star, which grants last wishes for children living with life threatening illnesses.

Carl has pledged to raise £1,000 for the charity and set up a JustGiving page where you can support him and donate if you wish to.

He said: “I can think of few worthier charities than one that gives kids a chance to do something special despite life threatening illnesses and conditions.

“The race is something I promised myself and my wife I would complete five years ago and I’m not one to break a promise.

I really appreciate all the support I’ve had so far and can’t thank the people who sponsored me enough for giving me that extra incentive to fulfil my promise to myself and help me fulfil what could be a child’s last wish.”

If you want to support Carl just head to justgiving.com and search ‘Jenno’s Ironman’.