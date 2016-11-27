Careers day is just the job for Ladybrook pupils

Pupils were given an insight into the world of work when top industry experts visited their school.

Vicky Sudnik, teacher at The Flying High Academy, Ladybrook, said: “We planned the event to raise the aspirations of our children and open their eyes to a range of career possibilities. Even at a young age, many children are already thinking about what they’d like to do when they are older whether it be a teacher, fireman or a lorry driver. We wanted to give the children the opportunity to meet, talk and question people who are in those jobs and to find out what it is really like.”

Pupil, Peter Carr said his dream job was to combine two of his favourite things. “I want to be a designer for Lego so I have been finding out what I need to do. Shane (Shane Gunstone, Asmech Systems Ltd, Mansfield) has been helping me. I need to go to university, go into construction management and become good at computer aided design. That way I can design everything on the computer before it is built. I am really into Lego and like building with it.”

The range of experts offering advice to pupils on the day included, Nottinghamshire Police and Fire Services’, National Health Service, Microsoft, Evans Concrete Products, Highways England, a playworker from Kingsmill Hospital, National Grid, social workers, police dog handlers as well as the Church of England and Asmech Systems Ltd.

Teacher Vicky said that the range and variety was a deliberate attempt to move away from any preconceived ideas that the pupils may have formed. “We wanted to challenge the children’s perception of gender stereotypes - many of our children found it hard to believe that we had a male nurse visiting and mistakenly thought that he must be a doctor.

“Overall the event has been a huge success – there was such a buzz of excitement around school and I think it will become a regular date in our calendar.”