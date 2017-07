A car and motorbike collided on a major Worksop road.

The incident occurred yesterday evening (Monday, July 17) on Gateford Road, near Windsor Road, at about 6.45pm.

Both police and an ambulance crew were at the scene shortly afterwards.

A witness told the Guardian that the motorcylist “looked badly hurt”.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire police would not confirm the extent of the injuries the persons involved sustained, but did reveal they were “non life threatening”.