Cancer welfare finance service marks tenth anniversary

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw and Macmillan Cancer Support are marking 10 years of a joint effort to help people following a cancer diagnosis.

A specialist welfare benefits team at Citizens Advice is funded by Macmillan to assist people in accessing the financial support.

Almost 2,000 Bassetlaw residents have been supported by the team in the last 10 years, amounting to more than £4 million being claimed to help with the additional costs of the disease.

Lesley Ann Drabble, tea leader, said: “Cancer has a huge impact on people’s finances such as significant loss of income, additional travel costs to and from hospital appointments and increased heating bills.

“We are here to offer free, confidential advice to patients, carers and family members about benefits and charitable grants that may be available.”

“Through our partnership with Macmillan we have been able to take away one additional worry from people at a distressing time in their life.”

Zoe Plummer, aged 31, from Bircotes, was supported by the Macmillan team after being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2016.

She said: “I was all set to go into my final year of nursing when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I suddenly found I was moving back in with my parents, quitting my part-time job and having to pause a nursing degree that I loved.

“It felt like my life had stood still.”

Zoe visited the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop and explained she was struggling financially.

She said: “The team were fantastic, they understood that the last thing you want to be doing is filling out forms when you’re receiving cancer treatment.

“I was helped to apply for an employment and support allowance, plus a Macmillan grant for clothing following my cancer surgery.”

“The financial support I received was more than just practical.

“I finally had the ability to socialise with friends again.

“I felt less isolated and more like ‘me’ again.”

The Macmillan Welfare Benefits Team are based in Worksop, and can be contacted by email to macmillan@bassetlawcab.org.uk or by calling 07889 726958.

To mark the milestone 10-year anniversary, Citizens Advice Bassetlaw and the Aurora Wellbeing Centre are hosting a Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event on Friday, September 29, held at the centre on Memorial Avenue, Worksop.

To host your own World’s Biggest Coffee Morning or find out about other events near you, visit the Macmillan website at coffee.macmillan.org.uk

For details of Macmillan’s full range of support services for people affected by a cancer diagnosis, call 0808 808 0000 or go to macmillan.org.uk