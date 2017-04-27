Can you find the treasure at Epworth?

Two youngsters were given a ‘dry run’ of a treasure hunt to be held at Epworth’s Old Rectory, ahead of a country fair taking place there this weekend.

Charlie Watson, five, and his younger sister Annabel, three, completed the course by going from room to room, finding a toy mouse and then completing an activity to come away with maximum points.

The country fair is taking place on Sunday, May 7 from 10am to 4pm and items designed to attract the younger visitors include face painting and meet a creature, with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s members bringing along safe-to-handle insects and lizards.

The day’s entertainment will also include displays by the Heartease country dancers and Streetbeatz, falconry displays, community stalls and hand-reared lambs that like to be petted.

Entry is £1.50 for adults and 50p for children.

Epworth’s Old Rectory is famous throughout the world as the childhood home of John and Charles Wesley, the brothers that started a movement that became the Methodist church.