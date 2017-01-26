Campaign launched to protect Notts elderly

A police tsar has backed a campaign to protect older people from financial abuse

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner has joined up with Action on Elder Abuse to encourage older people and their families to learn how to spot the signs of financial abuse.

The charity suggests as many as 968 older people in Nottinghamshire are likely to be experiencing financial abuse. Typical crimes include fraud, forgery, embezzlement, the misuse of proxy decision making powers and ‘doorstep crime’ such as bogus tradesmen and scams.

Paddy Tipping said: “This is one of those hidden crimes where criminals target more vulnerable members of our community.

“There is no doubt that elder abuse is a problem and one which can often go unreported until it’s too late. I hope that this awareness campaign and advice on prevention will help to protect people. Anyone who is being abused themselves or who suspects someone may be at risk should report it to the police immediately.”

Ways in which older people can help keep themselves safe include -

n Checking bank statements regularly

n Reducing how much money can be taken from an account at any one time

n Having a copy of the bank statement sent to someone trustworthy to check

n Limiting the use of ‘chip and pin’ to control money

n Keeping important documents and valuables out of sight

Action on Elder Abuse is urging anyone who has concerns over financial abuse to call its confidential helpline on 080 8808 8141.