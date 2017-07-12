Campaign group welcome plans to restore Firbeck Hall

The campaign to restore a historic stately home near Oldcotes is gathering momentum after planning applications were finally submitted.

Planning documents are now with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC)to assess the suitability for Firbeck Hall and its grounds.

The formal application represents the latest step in a long campaign by the Friends of Firbeck Hall group to save the 16th century structure.

Spokesman Sid Ellis said: “Future prospects for this beautiful historic structure have never been better.

“With our aims and ambitions finally coming to fruition, everyone in the Friends of Firbeck Hall is obviously delighted.”

The proposed development would see the hall converted into 21 apartments, and the stable block to form three apartments.

Eight new houses would be built on the brownfield site to the rear of the hall and another house in the original walled garden.

The redevelopment is dependent on the restoration of the hall and the stable block in accordance with the conditions appropriate to their Grade-II listing.

The Friends of Firbeck Hall first came together in 2009 when it became apparent that the hall was deteriorating rapidly but with no foreseeable plan or intention by either the then owner or the local authority to carry out the necessary repairs.

Sid said: “Over subsequent years and three owners, future prospects have varied, sometimes encouraging, but invariably, eventually proving disappointing.”

The RMBC planning consultation period is running until Friday, July 14, and involves multiple interested heritage groups.

Sid said: “The restoration and preservation of these historic structures are our chief objective, but we are aware that the new development will have a significant impact on the village.

“We leave the detail of the applications to individual residents, the Firbeck Parish Council, RMBC and others.”

To view the plans in full, search for the applications RB2017/0875 and RB2017/0890 at http://planning.rotherham.gov.uk.