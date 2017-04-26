Calls for tighter safety measures after collisions and death on ‘cursed’ Worksop road

Calls have been made for improved safety measures on a “cursed” Worksop road which has seen serious and fatal collisions in the past two months alone.

Two motorists were taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a crash on Blyth Road, at its junction with Hundred Acre Lane.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened on Friday, April 21, at about 5.30pm.

It comes after a man died in a collision while he was out walking on the same stretch of road in February.

Worksop resident Anna Mcintosh witnessed the aftermath of Friday’s collision.

She posted on our Facebook page: “We got there before the police did and the engine of one of the cars had been ripped out and was smouldering in a hedge.

“It looked awful – both cars were mess. I hope the people involved are ok.”

Russell Delahay said: “I got there before the police did too. I stopped and rang the fire brigade. The emergency crews did a good job. But the speed limit on the road needs changing from 60mph to 50mph. I’ve seen too many people in a rush speeding and overtaking.”

Other residents agreed that action needs to be taken before someone else is injured or killed.

Jax Wynn posted: “That junction needs either traffic lights or a roundabout – it’s dangerous.” Emma Walker said: “This road is cursed. I’ve seen loads of accidents on this stretch in the two years I’ve worked in Blyth.”

Gareth Coles, team manager for accident investigation for Via East Midlands, which manages highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said:“Road safety is a priority for us and we continuously monitor incidents on roads across the county.

“We are saddened to hear of the collision on Blyth Road and will investigate it alongside any recent historical incidents on the road, once the police have concluded their investigations.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.