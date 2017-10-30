Boots recall babies’ dummies due to safety issue

Boots have recalled a range of their Baby Airflow Soothers, due to a potential safety issue having been identified with the products.

The High Street giant say that their ongoing quality monitoring programme has picked up the problem with the dummies, which are, as their names suggests, designed to maximise the flow of air to the child using them.

Anyone with any of the affected products is asked to return it to their nearest Boots store.

Two models have been identified as posing a potential problem: the Boots Baby Airflow Soother 0-6 months (code: 62-69-044) and the version for 6 months+, code 62-69-052

Anyone having bought one of these items is advised to return it to their nearest Boots store where they can receive an exchange, alternative product or a refund.

A company spokesperson said: “If you do have any concerns or need any further advice then please speak to someone at your local Boots store or call the Boots Customer Care team on 0800 915 0004.”

Minicom users can call 0800 915 0740