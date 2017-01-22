Bassetlaw Dragons’ Den offers £5,000 for new enterprise

Bassetlaw District Council is to offer entrepreneurs the chance to pitch for £5,000 in a Dragons’ Den-style business development event.

The event is intended to give businesses or individuals a cash boost to support a new initiative, idea or product which they may need help to launch.

Should their pitch really impress the council’s chosen “dragons”, there may also be the chance of additional investment.

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone starting out in the world of business, or for a company which has hit on the next big idea and needs a cash boost.”

The council is now inviting applications from all types of businesses or entrepreneurs who are based in Bassetlaw and have fewer than 50 employees.

From these applications, three companies will be selected to go in front of the dragons and a live audience at Worksop Town Hall on Wednesday, March 15.

The successful companies which make it through to the final stage will be required to pitch their idea, make a creative presentation and field questions from the dragons, who are successful business or civic leaders from across Bassetlaw.

Coun White said: “We’d like to see applications from all sectors of business and I am particularly looking forward to seeing which three business will be going head to head in front of our dragons.”

Applications should be submitted by 5pm on Friday, February 24.

n For application forms, call the council’s economic development team on 01909 533223 or email economic.regeneration@bassetlaw.gov.uk