Anyone know a Jayden K. Smith? Ignore this Facebook hack warning

Facebook users are seeing warnings about a hacker called Jayden K Smith – as a viral message circulates via Messenger, warning people not to accept his friendship requests.

But if your friends have sent you it, they’ve fallen victim to a hoax.

It’s a variant on a long-running one which has circulated for years online.

There is no Jayden K Smith, and forwarding the message via Facebook Messenger will help no one, Hoax Slayer says.

The message says, ‘Please tell all the contacts in your Messenger list, not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request.

‘He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received.’

The message has circulated for years under different names – you might have previously seen the hacker identified as ‘Anwar Fitou’, for instance.