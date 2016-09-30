Burger King rolls out home delivery service to Worksop customers

Leading fast-food chain Burger King has announced that the roll-out of its home delivery service has now reached customers in Worksop.

The service is being offered from the Priory Centre restaurant, meaning diners can enjoy all their favourite Burger King meals from the comfort of their own home.

Since launching last year, home delivery has been rolled out across 85 restaurants in the UK.

UK general manager Gustavo Reichmann said: “Burger King is firmly committed to delivering great-tasting food at affordable prices to all of our customers.

“We are extremely excited about the home delivery service so customers can continue to enjoy the perfect combination of taste and great value prices, now delivered straight to their homes.”

Customers can place orders via the dedicated delivery website at www.burgerkingdelivers.co.uk.

In addition to the regular in-restaurant menu, there are bundle deals available exclusively for delivery customers.

Options range from a £5 dessert bundle to a £32 super family bundle of four large burgers with all the trimmings and extras. Vegetarian options are also available.