Burger and a ban for McDonald’s drink-driver

A peckish drink-driver was caught after she stopped at a McDonald’s ‘drive-thru’ to buy food.

Police were notified that Janice Ann Gray had been at the fast food outlet on the A614 at Ollerton at around 3am on September 17, and pulled her Vauxhall Astra over after she drove off towards Rufford Country Park.

They said the 42-year-old’s car was swerving on the road, and she admitted drinking when they quizzed her and appeared drunk.

Gray, of Forest Road, New Ollerton, was found to have 89 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mitigating, Chris Perry said his client’s misuse of alcohol had become ‘problematic’ and getting help from her GP.

He said Gray had been struggling to cope since the death of her mother, and would lose her job as a care support worker.

He said she could function through the day, but struggled on an evening, often turning to alcohol.

He added: “Her work took her 700 miles a week in the community, it’s a job that she loved and was good at but will no longer be able to fulfil.

“It’s a sad case but she knows the inevitability of what will happen.”

She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and made to pay £115 in costs.