Bulwell teen’s plastic surgery bid to look like Beckham

A Bulwell teenager who has spent almost £20,000 to look like footballing star David Beckham says he needs to spend a further £30,000 to further mirror his hero.

Over the past two years Jack Johnson has undergone surgery and other procedures trying to perfect the ex-England skipper’s look.

Jack Johnson (left) takes a selfie at the This Morning studio.

The 19-year-old hit the headlines after revealing he has plans to take it even further in order to perfect the dad-of-four’s image.

Last week he appeared on ITV show This Morning where he spoke to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about his future plans.

His appearance sparked a mixture of outrage and sympathy on social media.

The former Ellis Guilford pupil said: “I know I do not look like him, I’m not that stupid. I have a long way to go to get my goals to look like him.

“I am doing something to make myself happy. That’s all I’m bothered about, as long as I stay happy. I am not slim but I do want a gastric band.

“I have tried every diet in the book to lose weight and I cannot do it. I need the gastric band to help me. It will change my life.”

When asked how he funds his lifestyle, Jack told the presenters that he has taken out loans and he is now £19,000 in debt.

Jack said: “All my life I have been different. I have never fitted in anywhere I go. I believe I should be on TV acting or presenting. I want to work my butt off to get my goals.”

Jack’s older brother Aaron, of Bulwell, said although he supports his sibling, he believes he “should calm it down”.

The 25-year-old added: “He has gone too over the top, but there is no stopping him. He wants to be famous and he’s one-of-a-kind.

“He has got TV offers coming out from everywhere and I’m in shock. I can’t believe it. If it makes him happy then we just have to support him, but deep down I think he knows he doesn’t look like David Beckham.”

In the UK, there is no age limit for having plastic surgery however parental consent is required for those under the age of 18.