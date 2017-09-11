Bulwell accident man ordered to get help for boozing

A Bulwell driver who caused an accident in Nottingham city centre has been ordered to get help for his drinking, a court ruled.

Sanjay Taak, 20, of Highbury Road, admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance or a licence, and failing to stop after an accident, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on August 28.

The court heard the accident, which happened on Upper Parliament Street, on April 16, when Taak was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, involved a Ford S Max and a Toyota Prius.

An 12 month community order was made, and he was ordered to attend a six month programme for alcohol dependency and carry out five days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned for 16 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 122 days if completed before June 2018.

Taak was fined £100 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £350 costs.