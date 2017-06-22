Bring out your bandanas for Bluebell Wood

Whether you have it on your head, around your neck or wear it as a hair accessory, get ready to put on the bandana style next week.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is set to make the printed handkerchief a must-have-fashion item in the first week of July, when schools, workplaces and community groups across the region can celebrate Bandana Day any day that week to raise money for the North Anston hospice.

Everyone who bedecks themselves for one day between July 1 and 7 and donates £1 to Bluebell Wood will be helping to raise much needed funds for the charity.

Bluebell Wood has been inspired to launch Bandana Day by bandana wearer Harry Finlayson, dad of Georgia who sadly passed away when she was 13.

Georgia stayed at Bluebell Wood with her family and Harry has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice in her memory.

Harry said: “After our first visit, we knew this was a place that we would much rather be than a hospital.

“To us and our family and friends it was a place that we could relax, have fun and live as you would at home.”

To get involved with Bandana Day please email Sally Baker at sally.baker@bluebellwood.org