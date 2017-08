Have your say

Two lanes are closed and traffic is queuing for three miles on the M1 southbound after a collision.

The incident happened between junction 31 and 30.

Highways England tweeted: #SouthYorkshire Approx' 3 miles of queuing traffic, #M1 s/bound. Two lanes closed while we help @syptweet deal with a collision, J31 - J30

More to follow