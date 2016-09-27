BREAKING NEWS: Ryanair flight to East Midlands Airport was diverted after passenger became ill

A Ryanair flight to East Midlands Airport has landed safely after declaring an emergency over France.

Flight FR1633 departed from Limoges earlier this morning but was diverted to Paris Beauvais.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “This flight from Limoges to East Midlands (27 Sept) diverted to Paris Beauvais after a customer became ill on board.

“The aircraft landed normally and the customer was met by medical personnel, and disembarked for further treatment. The aircraft is due to depart for East Midlands shortly.

“Ryanair sincerely apologised to affected customers for any inconvenience caused.”