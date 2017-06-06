BREAKING INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Gun shots reportedly fired at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Gun shots have reportedly been fired at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

According to the latest reports from the scene a man tried to attack police outside with a hammer and was then shot by the police.

Members of the public are being warned to stay away from the area.

The BBC is reporting that the incident is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Police in Paris say the situation is now controlled and members of the public who were confined inside the building during the incident will now be released.