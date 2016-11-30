Brave little Amy is off to meet Santa

A brave little girl from Retford is about to go on an unforgettable Christmas experience aboard The Santa Express.

Six year-old Amy Green, who suffers from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia will be among more than a hundred special youngsters going on the magical journey.

The charity When You Wish Upon A Star will whisk the children off to a secret destination on board the Belmond Northern Belle, the sister train to the Venice Simplon Orient Express.

Samantha Hey, Amy’s mum, said “Amy will be shrieking with excitement when I tell her, especially when she knows she’s going to see Father Christmas.”

“She loves Christmas and she’s never been on a train, so she’ll so excited about that.”

Joanne Wright, area manager for the regional office of When You Wish Upon A Star, said: “Last year’s Santa Express was a big hit with all the children.

“We can carry 276 people on board the train and their faces when they see Father Christmas in his grotto is wonderful.”

There will be festive entertainment on board and as usual some familiar faces will make an appearance.

The Santa Express departs on December 14.

Visit www.whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk/lincolnshire-yorkshire/ to find further information on how you can help fund-raise, or like them on Facebook.