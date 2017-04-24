Brave female staff recall ‘frightening’ robbery at Post Office in Mansfield Woodhouse

Two women who came face-to-face with robbers who targeted a Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office say they are “shook up, but ok”.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after two men committed a robbery at the Post Office on Station Street at 11.50am on Saturday.

The robbers, who wore dark clothing and balaclavas, threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash.

They made off in a four-door black Peugeot 207 S that had been recently stolen in the area.

Post Office worker Debbie Christian, who was working alongside colleague Sharon at the time, said the robbery had left them both shaken.

Debbie said: “It all happened so quickly. I was serving a customer when there was a noise and a lot of commotion.

“Then I saw the two men, who were trying to get over the front counter, all dressed in black.

“It was very frightening at the time.

“One of them shouted ‘give me the money’. It was all over and done with so quickly.”

Debbie added: “It left us both shook up, but we are ok and nobody was hurt – that’s the main thing.”

Jenn Webley posted her praise for the two women on The Chad’s Facebook page.

Jenn said: “I was in there at the time and cannot praise the two ladies that were working there enough.

“They handled the situation so well, even though it shook everyone up and obviously was terrifying.

“Not what you expect to happen while your at work and popping to your local shops. Hoping the staff are ok today.”

Officers are urging anyone with information about the robbery, including any sightings of a car similar to the one described, to call 101, quoting incident number 306 of April 22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.