Boy, 13, vanishes from Worksop

A teenage boy has disappeared from Worksop.

Police are concerned for the safety of 13-year-old Keelan Lewis, who was reported missing from the area at around 8.50am yesterday.

Keelan, who is originally from the Kirkby-in-Ashfield area, is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 10in tall.

He has short mousey hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

He was also carrying a black Nike bag and wearing a camouflage baseball cap.

If you see Keelan or have any information as to where he might be, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 579 of June 20.