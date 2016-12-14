Boozy Worksop builder busted the morning after

A boozy builder from Worksop was more than twice over the limit after a night’s drinking when he was stopped on his way to go off-road biking, a court heard.

Jonathan Edward Nichols, 27, of Chichester Walk, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His Ford transit van was stopped on the High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, at around 7.40am on November 26.

A breath test at Newark police station revealed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Andrew Osbourne, mitigating, said: “He felt fit and well enough to drive.

“He had been drinking the night before but stopped at 1am.

“He was driving a very short distance to pick up off-road motorcycles from his friend’s house.”

He said Nichols was a self-employed builder and drove his van every day, to and from work, and a ban would “hit him hard.”

Nichols was banned from driving for 18 months. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.