Boozy woman swerved through Hucknall three times over the limit

A boozy Farnsfield woman who swerved through the streets of Hucknall was nearly three times over the limit, a court heard.

Joanne Maycock’s red Nissan Qashqai was stopped on West Street, on March 17, after police officers were tipped off about her driving.

A test revealed she had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Maycock, 46, of Main Street, who was of previous good character, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard she had “turned to alcohol to cope” with the recent loss of her mother and the end of a relationship, and she also suffered from anxiety and depression.

Maycock was banned for 26 months, and given a nine month community order with ten days of a rehabilitation activity to address her drinking.

She was also fined £150, and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, with £85 costs.