Boozy woman hit parked car in Mansfield while fleeing violent ex

A woman was fleeing her violent ex-partner when she hit a parked car in Mansfield while checking the time on her mobile, a court heard.

A member of the public stopped Lauren Maddison after the accident on Mill Street, at 11.30am, on June 22, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He said: “She told police she had been using her phone after drinking two bottles of wine, some cider and whisky.”

A test revealed she had 69 microgrammes of alcohol, in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Maddison, 26, of Dale Bank Crescent, New Whittington, Derbyshire, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said she had left a violent five-year relationship that night.

“If she had only driven as far as necessary she might have had a defence in law. But she carried on driving after the danger was over,” he said.

“In some ways she has been too honest with the police for her own good. She has not tried to minimise the amount of alcohol she drank.”

Maddison was fined £190, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was banned for 17 months, but refused the offer of a drink drive rehabilitation course which would have cut the disqualification by a quarter if successfully completed.