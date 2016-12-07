Boozy driver hit roadsign and refused breath test

A Mansfield man who refused a second breathalyser test after hitting a road sign has been banned by magistrates.

Gareth Jordan Davies, 38, of Crispin Court, admitted failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at court in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Police were called after he hit the sign on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, on November 19, and a roadside test showed he was more than twice over the legal limit.

“He told police he was on his way to Tesco and lost the back end of the car and went off the road,” said Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting. “He blamed the road conditions.

“He said he refused the formal test at the police station because he had already given a sample.”

Davis was banned for two years in 2006 for driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said the self-employed sales manager had been so busy he’d eaten no breakfast or lunch that day, but then drank two pints of cider.

“He had been having a very civilised chat with officers and didn’t realise the impact of what he was doing,” she said. “It was a misunderstanding.”

Davis was banned for 12 months and fined £500, with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.