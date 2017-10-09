Boozy Bolsover driver drove without L plates in Mansfield

A Bolsover man was over the limit and driving without L plates, when he was seen speeding up, slowing down, and swerving, in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Louis Wan’s silver VW Golf was followed for a few streets and then stopped by police on Walkden Street, at around 7.30pm, on September 23.

A test revealed he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wan, 28, of Portland Avenue, Creswell, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had previously been disqualified in 2014 at Sheffield Crown Court.

Wan, who was unrepresented, told magistrates he had been supervised by his girlfriend at the time, but had forgotten to put on L plates.

He was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 106 days if completed by June 2018.

He was fined £180, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.