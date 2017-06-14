Boozy Annesley man crashed into Newstead war memorial

A boozy Annesley man who crashed into a war memorial and fled the scene initially told police his car had been stolen, a court heard.

Adam Radford’s Vauxhall Astra collided with the memorial’s metal railings on Tilford Road, Newstead, on March 9, causing £1,000 damage.

“He fled and went home. At first he told police his car had been stolen,” said Ann Barrett, prosecuting.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Radford, 23, of Stewart Way, Annesley, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he is likely to lose his current job, but would be able to find work.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said Radford and his girlfriend had visited a new micro-pub, where he consumed two pints of cider.

During the court of the evening, the couple became separated, and Radford “decided to get into his vehicle to try and find her.”

“He panicked, but very quickly admitted driving to police officers,” added Mr Oates.

He said Radford had already offered to pay for the damage and Newstead Parish Council had quoted him a figure of £1,000.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days if he completes it by May 2018.

He was fined £350, and ordered to pay £85 costs as well as £500 towards repairs.