Boozer punched cop after chase from Worksop bar

A young man who was carrying drugs punched and shoved police officers after they chased him from a Worksop bar, a court has heard.

Officers were called to Yates’s, on Bridge Place, just after 1am, on May 13, following reports of someone breaking glasses, and followed Nathan Morris when he ran.

Morris began struggling when the male and female officers grabbed his wrists near a car park, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He grappled with the officers and punched them both in the head, leaving the male officer with a chipped tooth and the female with a scratched arm.

At Worksop police station, cannabis and cocaine were found on him.

Morris, 21, of Woodland Drive, North Anston, admitted possession of the drugs, and two coounts of assault, when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He has a previous conviction for driving with cannabis in his system in 2016.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He took cocaine which caused him to react badly. He is remorseful for his actions and never intended to hurt the officers.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Morris, a plasterer, had been out drinking since 4pm after an argument with his girlfriend. He had about six pints, and he had also used some cocaine.

He said he got angry when other people got served before him in the pub and he smashed a glass.

He admitted resisting the police, but said he was injured too, including a broken wrist which was in a cast for three weeks.

She said his cannabis use was having a negative effect on his mental health and he was concerned about it.

Morris was given a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of a rehabilitation activity to address his drink and drug use.

He was fined £250, with a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85, with compensation of £300 to the officer whose tooth he chipped.