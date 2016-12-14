Boozer booted car in Mansfield and caused £300 damage

A Mansfield man kicked a car and caused £300 of damage after drunkenly trying and failing to get inside, a court heard.

Andrew Luke Hudson, 23, of Cranmer Grove, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Bill Taylor, prosecuting, said police found Hudson near the damaged Volvo at around 4.30am, on November 27, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

He said Hudson had been drinking with a friend and “decided to kick the door panels on both sides” after he found the doors were locked.

Hudson had previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly in 2011 and 2012.

Andrew Osbourne, mitigating, said Hudson described it as a “stupid drunk mistake.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “You’re a fool to yourself. If you can’t take your beer, don’t take it.”

He gave Hudson a two year conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He must also pay £300 compensation.