Boozed-up Blidworth mum crashed with two young kids in car

A Blidworth mum was THREE times over the limit when she crashed into parked cars while driving home with her two young children, a court has heard.

Adele Singer hit two parked cars on Dale Lane, at 9.30pm, on August 5, after driving home from the Blidworth Miners Welfare Club, with her children, aged one and three in the car.

She downed five pints of lager before driving, said prosecutor Judith Kirkham, and a test revealed she had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Singer, 23, of Harlow Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Singer, who had no previous convictions, had been at a charity event where her son had gotten wet, and she drove home because she was worried he would catch cold.

Chair Michael Lyall said: “You have shown a lot of remorse. Driving with two children in the car was hugely dangerous.”

She was banned from driving for 24 months, but she was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce her disqualification by 182 days if she completes it by December 2018.

She was fined £730 with £85 costs and a £73 victim surcharge.