Books of Condolence to open across Nottinghamshire after London terror attack

Books of Condolence are to be opened across Nottinghamshire tomorrow after the terror attack in London at the weekend.
Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured after Saturday night's attack, in which a van was driven at pedestrians in London Bridge before a number of people were stabbed in Borough Market.
Flags on Nottinghamshire County Council buildings are flying at half-mast today after the attack, and councillors and employees will take part in the national one-minute silence tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am.
Anyone who wants to leave a message will be able to sign a book of condolence when they are opened at county council offices and libraries across the county from 9am tomorrow.
Councillor Kay Cutts, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council has written to Sadiq Kahn, Mayor of London to express sympathy and reassurance that London is in the county's thoughts.
Councillor Cutts said: “I am sure I speak for all the people of Nottinghamshire by expressing our deep condolences to the families and friends of the innocent people who lost their lives or were injured in the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in London on Saturday. We stand together with all those affected.
“Just as at Westminster and Manchester recently, the bravery and professionalism of our emergency services was incredible. I would like to add our tributes for their swift and comprehensive response.
“These despicable, cowardly terrorists have attacked people out enjoying themselves in a blatant attempt to unnerve the public and disrupt the freedoms that are at the very core of British values. But we will not let them and the subsequent ‘business as usual’ response from all Londoners sends a clear message that terrorism will never succeed.”
Nottinghamshire’s Books of Condolence will be open until 26 June. After this date, the sheets from each location will be collated into one document and sent to the Mayor of London.
Members of the public can sign the Books of Condolence at the following locations:-
West Bridgford
County Hall, Loughborough Road
Trent Bridge House, Fox Road
West Bridgford Library, Bridgford Road
Beeston
Prospect House, Padge Road
Sutton-in-Ashfield
Lawn View House, 40 Station Road
Sutton in Ashfield Library, Idlewells Shopping Centre
Ollerton
Welbeck House, Darwin Drive, Sherwood Energy Village
Arnold
Sir John Robinson Way, Arnold
Arnold Library, 161 Front Street
Mansfield
Meadow House, Littleworth, Mansfield
Mansfield Library, Four Seasons Shopping Centre
County Youth Arts, Old Library, Leeming Street
Bingham
Bingham Library, 14-16 Eaton Place
Retford
County Council offices, Chancery Lane
Retford Library, 17 Churchgate
Hucknall
Hucknall Library, South Street
Kirkby-in-Ashfield
Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library, 21 Precinct Road
Newark
Newark Library, Beaumond Gardens, Balderton Gate
Southwell
Southwell Library, The Bramley Centre, King Street
Stapleford
Stapleford Library, 25 Church Street
Worksop
Worksop Library, Memorial Avenue
City of Nottingham
Nottinghamshire Archive, Castle Meadow Road
Existing Books of Condolence for the Manchester terrorist attack will remain open until 14 June.