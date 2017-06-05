Books of Condolence to open across Nottinghamshire after London terror attack

Books of Condolence are to be opened across Nottinghamshire tomorrow after the terror attack in London at the weekend.

Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured after Saturday night's attack, in which a van was driven at pedestrians in London Bridge before a number of people were stabbed in Borough Market.

Flags on Nottinghamshire County Council buildings are flying at half-mast today after the attack, and councillors and employees will take part in the national one-minute silence tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am.

Anyone who wants to leave a message will be able to sign a book of condolence when they are opened at county council offices and libraries across the county from 9am tomorrow.

Councillor Kay Cutts, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council has written to Sadiq Kahn, Mayor of London to express sympathy and reassurance that London is in the county's thoughts.

Councillor Cutts said: “I am sure I speak for all the people of Nottinghamshire by expressing our deep condolences to the families and friends of the innocent people who lost their lives or were injured in the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in London on Saturday. We stand together with all those affected.

“Just as at Westminster and Manchester recently, the bravery and professionalism of our emergency services was incredible. I would like to add our tributes for their swift and comprehensive response.

“These despicable, cowardly terrorists have attacked people out enjoying themselves in a blatant attempt to unnerve the public and disrupt the freedoms that are at the very core of British values. But we will not let them and the subsequent ‘business as usual’ response from all Londoners sends a clear message that terrorism will never succeed.”

Nottinghamshire’s Books of Condolence will be open until 26 June. After this date, the sheets from each location will be collated into one document and sent to the Mayor of London.

Members of the public can sign the Books of Condolence at the following locations:-

West Bridgford

County Hall, Loughborough Road

Trent Bridge House, Fox Road

West Bridgford Library, Bridgford Road

Beeston

Prospect House, Padge Road

Sutton-in-Ashfield

Lawn View House, 40 Station Road

Sutton in Ashfield Library, Idlewells Shopping Centre

Ollerton

Welbeck House, Darwin Drive, Sherwood Energy Village

Arnold

Sir John Robinson Way, Arnold

Arnold Library, 161 Front Street

Mansfield

Meadow House, Littleworth, Mansfield

Mansfield Library, Four Seasons Shopping Centre

County Youth Arts, Old Library, Leeming Street

Bingham

Bingham Library, 14-16 Eaton Place

Retford

County Council offices, Chancery Lane

Retford Library, 17 Churchgate

Hucknall

Hucknall Library, South Street

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Kirkby-in-Ashfield Library, 21 Precinct Road

Newark

Newark Library, Beaumond Gardens, Balderton Gate

Southwell

Southwell Library, The Bramley Centre, King Street

Stapleford

Stapleford Library, 25 Church Street

Worksop

Worksop Library, Memorial Avenue

City of Nottingham

Nottinghamshire Archive, Castle Meadow Road

Existing Books of Condolence for the Manchester terrorist attack will remain open until 14 June.