Bogus council workers stole cash from a pensioner

A bogus council workers stole cash from a Worksop pensioner in a callous distraction burglary.

Police and council officers are warning residents to be vigilant after the raid on Thursday December 8.

A 76-year-old man answered a knock on his door, in Gateford Road,at about 3pm.

The man claimed to be workman from the council and said he had come to do gardening work in the resident’s back garden.

While the victim was distracted by the caller, by taking him into his back garden, another offender entered the property and stole cash from an upstairs bedroom.

The victim heard a man shout the name ‘Tom’ which seemed to come from his house and upon hearing this the man in his back garden hurriedly left.

This prompted the victim to check his house where he discovered his bedroom has been searched and cash had been stolen.

He described the offender as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build.

He had gingerish coloured stubble on his chin and he spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a black and white chequered flat type cap, a black waist length donkey type jacket and greyish coloured trousers.

Detective Constable Andrew Brownless, the officer in the case, said: “These offences are particularly distressing for the victims.

“We’d urge residents to be vigilant and make sure they do not open their doors to people they do not know.“Anyone turning up at your door in an official capacity will have identification and this can be checked. If in doubt, check it, and do not let them in until you are satisfied the visit is genuine.

“If you are answering to someone at your front door make sure any other doors are locked first.”

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “To target a vulnerable individual in their own home is a disturbing and callous crime. Should you recognise the description of these individuals or have any information that may assist with this investigation, I would urge you to contact Nottinghamshire Police.

“Employees of Bassetlaw District Council and A1 Housing will always have photo identification. Should the council or A1 Housing be carrying out work of any nature in your area we will always contact you first and make an appointment.

“If you are unsure of anyone’s credentials, never let them into your home and you can contact the council or A1 Housing to check if they are who they say they are.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 505 of 8 December. If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood, call the police on 101 or, in an emergency, 999.