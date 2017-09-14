Bogus charity collectors operating in the area

A homeless charity has warned people to beware of bogus charity collectors operating in the Retford area .

in a statement issued today Emma Longmore, HOPE Community Services development worker said: “We have been made aware, by the Council’s Licensing Officer, that someone has been collecting at local pubs supposedly on behalf of HOPE, Bassetlaw’s homeless charity for those in Crisis.

“It seems that they are selling wrist bands and have a collecting tin, purporting to be collecting for Homeless people. On Wednesday evening they visited pubs in Retford and Barnby Moor.

“I would like to confirm that they are not known to HOPE, and are certainly not “approved” by us nor have they been given authority to do so on our behalf.

“It is a real shame that someone appears to be abusing the kindness of local people, and taking advantage of people’s generosity towards those in real need.

“We have reported this matter to the relevant authorities.”