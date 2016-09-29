Blood-covered youth fought cops after downing bottle of JD at Mansfield wedding

A blood-covered youth assaulted a police constable after drinking a bottle of Jack Daniels at a family wedding in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Mitchell Petch, 18, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, admitted assaulting the officer when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police were called to his home address on September 10 after reports of a man being violent and found Petch, drunk, covered in blood and being restrained by another man.

“He had blood coming out of his nose and was jumping up and down and shouting,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

When police told him to calm down, Petch shouted: “I don’t care. I have knocked police out before.”

Officers handcuffed Petch who kicked back with one leg.

“He was taken to the floor to stop him kicking out. Leg restraints were applied. He was arrested for police assault and taken to Mansfield police station,” said Mr Carr.

The court heard Petch refused medical attention for his nose and continued to talk ‘ceaselessly’ in his cell.

When he was told to sit down, said Mr Carr, Petch swung out at PC Lewin and hit him on the head. The officer received a small cut to his arm as he tried to restrain him.

“He had been at a family wedding and his last memory was drinking beer,” said Mr Carr. “He said he had no further memory.”

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He apologised to the officer. He has limited intellect and suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome. He got himself into a real state.

“His mum called the police in the hope that it would prevent an escalation of the problems.

“He was assaulted by someone at the wedding. It was hoped that when the police arrived it would calm him down.

“There are indications that he needs to be helped to understand his own condition.”

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said: “Over the last few years he has gone through quite a difficult time with his foster parents.”

She said he was about to get a mental health assessement.

Magistrates gave him an eight-week community order, with a 7pm to 7am curfew. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer and £50 costs.