Bling up your beard and help raise money for Bluebell Wood

Throughout December, Bluebell Wood would like as many people as possible to decorate their facial hair like a Christmas tree and make a donation to their ’12 Beards of Christmas’ campaign, to help children and young people with life-shortening or life-threatening conditions.

Corporate Fundraiser, David Hall, was the first to bling up his beard to kick start the campaign.

He said: “Jazzing up your beard with glitter or baubles is a great way to show off your creativity, while supporting Bluebell Wood.

“If you don’t have a beard to bling up, there are still plenty of ways to get involved.

“Why not try on a Santa beard or fashion some fuzz out of cotton wool and shaving foam?

“We will be releasing our ‘12 Beards of Christmas’ throughout December, so you have plenty of time to get inspired and send in your photos alongside your donation.”

Once you have made your beard festive, text FUZZ12 and the amount you want to give to 70070.

Don’t forget to take a picture and share it on social media, using the hashtag #BlingYourBeard and tagging @bluebellwood on Twitter.

You can even invite your friends to support you by donating and spreading the word.

Bluebell Wood provides care and support for families in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and more.

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood make more memories for the 250 children they care for, both at the hospice and in the community, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.

You can also contact the fundraising team on 01909 517 365.