Yorkshire Wildlife Park has welcomed two new residents to its site – black rhinos Hodari and Dayo who have arrived from Berlin.

Their arrival is another triumph for Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which is committed to conservation and welfare.

Black rhinos were almost extinct in 2011 until concerted efforts around the globe brought them back from the brink.

Simon Marsh, animal collection manager, said” We are really excited about the rhinos arrival as they are so endangered in the wild.”