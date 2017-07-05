Bikes ride out to highlight anti-fracking message

The region’s bikers rode out last weekend to highlight the possibility of fracking developments in the area and the problems it could cause.

Community groups say several villages in North East Derbyshire and South Yorkshire are under threat from exploratory drilling that could lead to fracking.

To raise awareness of potential risks, 30 motorcyclists rode a 40-mile route between affected villages on Saturday, July 1.

Margaret Riley, a grandmother from Killamarsh, organised the ride.

She said: “I was horrified when I heard about the plans for exploratory drilling, particularly at Marsh Lane where the site is close to people’s homes.

“I believe the environmental damage will put our children and families at risk.”

The bikers took in Marsh Lane, Ridgeway, Mosborough, Halfway, Killamarsh, Woodall, Harthill, Clowne, Barlborough, Renishaw, Mastin Moor, Staveley, Barrowhill, Whittington, Unstone, Dronfield and Coal Aston.

David Kesteven, chair of Eckington Against Fracking, said: “We’re not campaigners, we’re ordinary people battling a company who wants to take gas from under our homes and we have to stop them.

“This ride has helped get the message out.”