Bikers needed to join charity ride for the Air Ambulance

The Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is gearing up for its second annual Ride To Save Lives event.

Following last year’s successful ride-out, this year’s event, on September 24, is set to be give even more riders the chance to take part and help save lives in the process.

Each year the largest category of incidents that the Ambucopter is dispatched to are road traffic collisions, with many involving bikes.

Despite accounting for just two per cent of traffic on UK roads, motorcyclists are the most vulnerable road users, accounting for 20 per cent of all road deaths.

Emma Thorpe, fund raising manager at the Air Ambulance, said: “This year we need to raise £2.5 million to support our life-saving Ambucopter which is dispatched to around 1,000 of the most serious 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire every single year.

“As a charity, we rely on donations from the public and our annual Ride to Save Lives is just one of the ways in which people can help to support their local Air Ambulance.”

There will be two fully marshalled routes in this year’s event.

The Nottinghamshire route will be just over 56 miles and the Lincolnshire route 65 miles.

Both routes will start and finish at Newark Showground.

And for a one-off £10 entry fee per bike, riders can ride one or both routes.

The morning route will start at 10.30am and the afternoon route at 1.30pm.

There are 500 places available with registration taking place through the Air Ambulance website.

Bikes must be 125cc to enter and road legal.

All money raised from this event will go directly to the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance to ensure it can continue flying life-saving missions 365 days of the year.

Sign up now to take part at the www.ambucopter.org.uk

