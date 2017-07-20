Becci is bringing drama into children’s lives

A Retford mum has turned her passion for drama into a new business offering events for children during term times and the summer holidays.

Becci Mason, 40, has been a drama specialist for more than 20 years, and as the mum of a three-year-old, wanted to find an activity she could do with her daughter that involved drama and telling stories.

However, while there were plenty of dance, music and sport classes on offer, Becci couldn’t find anything that specifically focused on drama.

Added to that, Becci discovered that many of the classes for young, pre-school aged children, took a long break for the summer holidays.

So she decided to act and fill what she saw as a gap in the marke and she has now launched the Debutots franchise in Lincoln, Doncaster and Bassetlaw

She said: “When I became a parent I wanted to find something I could join with my daughter.

“And when nothing was available I decided it was the perfect opportunity to create a business myself.”

