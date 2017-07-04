Be inspired by poetry festival in Worksop

The Inspire Poetry Festival comes to Worksop library next week with a series of live events.

Things begin on Tuesday, July 11 with Nottingham-born poet Henry Normal.

Better known as co-writer of award-winning TV and film hits including The Royle Family, The Mrs Merton Show, The Parole Officer and Coogan’s Run, and producer of Oscar-nominated Philomena, Gavin and Stacey, Moone Boy, Uncle and Alan Partridge, Henry now returns to his first love of poetry.

Staring Directly at the Eclipse is his first collection of poetry for more than 20 years.#

It features poems from his acclaimed BBC Radio 4 programme A Normal Family, together with new and selected poetry from his performance work.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets at £10 and £8.

Please note: This event contains some adult content and is unsuitable for under-14s.

On Wednesday, July 12, former Newstead Abbey poet in residence Becky Cullen will chat about all things Newstead in Poetry and Peacocks.

A Nottingham girl, Becky will chat about all things Newstead, including architecture, peacocks and ghosts, sharing poetry by George Gordon, Lord Byron and her own poems inspired by the house and grounds.

The free event starts at 2pm

On Thursday, July 13, Holly McNish (pictured) takes audiences on a journey through motherhood in Mum’s Night Out.

Hollie is a poet whose honest take on being a mum has gained her a huge online following.

Embarrassed, a poem about breastfeeding, has been shared more than a million times online.

Her frank, funny and deeply touching poems cover the journey of motherhood, from sleepless nights and scary responsibilities to those moments of sheer joy.

The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 and £8.

Please note: This event features adult content and is unsuitable for under-16s.

Worksop poet Jacqueline Gabbitas presents the workshop Five Ways To Read a Poem on Friday, July 14.

Whether you’re a regular reader, or haven’t picked up a book of poems for years, this workshop will help you find out more about the pleasure of reading poetry and get tips on what to read.

The free event starts at 2pm.

Finally, on Saturday, July 15, performance poet Joseph Coelho presents a special session for youngsters.

Joseph has appeared on CBeebies Rhyme Rocket and is the winner of the 2015 CLPE Poetry Award.

He will present ppoems from his two books, Werewolf Club Rules and Overheard in a Tower Block and get you singing poetic devices, wondering about mermaids and exploring poetic worlds where Grans can be folded up and children are made of bright sparks.

Suitable for ages five and over, the free event starts at 11am.

For full details on all events in the festival, and to book tickets and places, visit http://bit.ly/2sRGFqi