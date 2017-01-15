Be cyber aware this January

Advice has been issued by the police to stay vigilant against cyber criminals.

Police.co.uk has launched a new campaign encourage people to be cyber aware.

A spokesman for the website said: “More people now store valuable data – both personal and business – on devices like a smartphone, tablet or computer.

“If a hacker gains access to your device they could cause a lot of damage – for example, they can access sensitive data such as your email or bank details or your clients’ details if you are a business owner.”

To help you keep your data secure, the Cyber Aware campaign is encouraging people to take three simple steps to help stay secure online. These are:

Make passwords stronger by using three random words

Install security software on all devices

Always download the latest software updates

For more information and cyber safety tips click here.