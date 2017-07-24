Bawtry gallery celebrates a memorable year

A popular art gallery has celebrated a successful first year in it’s new home.

Lasy year, Limited 2 Art in Bawtry moved into the former Old Town Hall, with more than 50 loyal customers forming a human chain to move the works of art from the old gallery to the new one across a busy main road.

Since then, the gallery has attracted visitors from all over the UK.

Ruth Worsman, the gallery owner, said: “What a year it has been and one which has surpassed my wildest expectations and it felt only appropriate to celebrate this success.

Established in 2004, Limited 2 Art has gone from strength to strength and has become one of the largest fine art galleries in the north of England.

Amongst the visiting artists to the gallery over the past 12 months Ruth and her team have welcomed best-selling Uk artist Kerry Darlington, US artist Todd White and local artsits Danny Abrahams, Edward Waite and David Smith,a ll of whom have produced original artworks to create the gallery’s own ‘stairs of fame.’

Ruth continued: “Buying art is such a personal experience and everybody has differing ideas.

“We are here to bring the very best of contemporary art to people.”