Bassetlaw woodlands win gold at national forestry awards

Bassetlaw woodlands have won the praise of the forestry management industry in an awards scheme to find Britain’s most environments.

Carburton and Clumber Woods in Worksop took gold in the prestigious Royal Forestry Society (RFS) Excellence in Forestry Awards.

Morton Hall woods were awarded silver in the small woodland category.

Both were judged to be of the highest standard in the Duke of Cornwall award for resilient multipurpose woods category.

RFS Nottinghamshire chairman Nigel Sardeson said: “Nottinghamshire is home to some very special woodlands.

“Building resilience into our woodlands future proofs them against threats of disease, pests and environmental challenges to ensure that we have thriving woodlands for generations to come.”

He added: “Woodlands of all shapes and sizes play an important role in our local communities with the potential of farm woodlands being increasingly recognised both for the environmental and economic benefits they can bring to agriculture.”

Both Carburton and Clumber are owned and managed by the Forestry Commission.

Andrew Powers, a spokesman for the organisation, said: “Forestry in the UK is in a critical phase in its history where we must adapt to a rapidly changing climate by developing more resilient forests.

“To have our thinking and work recognised, validated and valued by the Royal Forestry Society is a great honour and an important and timely boost to the team’s morale.”

The awards are the premier industry quality marks for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Another Bassetlaw site, Morton Hall in Retford, was awarded joint silver in the small woodlands category.

Owner Bill Mason said: “We are delighted to receive this award. It endorses the trials, and tribulations, of several generations of our family and our friends.”