Bassetlaw surgeon elected president of Royal Society

A world-renowned consultant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been elected as a section president of the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM), London.

Ear, nose and throat surgeon Muhammad Shahed Quraishi will take up the one-year post in November 2018.

He said: ““I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as president of this very distinguished organisation.

“I will use my year to focus on global health and the challenge now is to arrange an academic programme for society members and eminent visitors from around the world.”

Known as Q by hospital colleagues, Muhammad has been at DBTH for over 16 years.

He was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2017, for his services to patients and the creation of a global training programme and journal.