Bassetlaw road closed after serious crash

Motorists are being warned about a road closure following a serious crash this morning.
The collision involved two cars and happened on Blyth Road, between Blyth and Ranskill, at about 8am.
As a result of the accident, Blyth Road is currently shut.
