Bassetlaw prepares to welcome stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain

Bassetlaw is set to host a section of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain this September as the country’s premier road cycling race visits Nottinghamshire for the first time.

The event, on September 6, will see 120 of the world’s top cyclists racing a 175-kilometre stage from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent, with the tour heading into Bassetlaw starting with ClumberPark.

The stage will take in the towns of Worksop and Retford, as well as many of the district’s picturesque villages along the way.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain will also race through Harworth and Bircotes, passing the museum and memorial to 1965 World Champion Tom Simpson.

Nottinghamshire is the only county in the Midlands to host one of the eight stages.

David Armiger, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Bassetlaw is delighted to host a stage of this year’s OVO Tour of Britain.

“A large portion of the stage will take place within Bassetlaw and give a world-wide audience the chance to see some of our most picturesque sights as well as pay homage to Tom Simpson, the first British man to wear the Yellow Jersey in the Tour de France.

“Our district has a proud cycling heritage and the people of Bassetlaw turned out in their thousands to watch the Tour de Yorkshire pass through Simpson’s home town last year. I am certain that spectators and cycling enthusiasts will once again turn out on mass to line the route and create a fantastic atmosphere.”

Mick Bennett, race director of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, said: “We have worked hard with our Nottinghamshire partners to create an attractive route that will take in six of the county’s districts and bring the OVO Energy Tour of Britain to areas we have never before visited.

“The Nottinghamshire leg will be the only stage of the OVO Tour of Britain this year in the Midlands, which will bring fans from across the country to watch stage four.”