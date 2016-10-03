Bassetlaw MP wants to see the Bosman Ruling ditched when we leave the EU

Bassetlaw MP John Mann has written to the Minister for Sport and Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union urging them to ditch the Bosman Ruling when we leave the European Union.

Following the Daily Telegraph’s hard hitting investigation into corruption in football which has revealed the lengths to which football agents have gone to circumvent existing transfer rules the Bassetlaw MP John Mann believes the future of the Bosman Ruling must now be in question.

John Mann said: “The Daily Telegraph has put a spotlight on the murky world of football transfers and it’s highlighted the multitude of problems with our current system.

“The Bosman Ruling has been abused by unscrupulous agents for too long, it’s time for our Government to signal that we will be ditching it once we leave the EU.”